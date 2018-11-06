Army Chief Bipin Rawat Visits Nelang Valley On Indo-China Border

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat also visited Harshil in the district where he was accorded a grand reception by the Army.

All India | | Updated: November 06, 2018 20:51 IST
General Bipin Rawat spent two hours with soldiers and also reviewed the situation at the border. (File)

Uttarkashi: 

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today visited Nelang valley on the India-China border in Uttarkashi to greet the soldiers on Diwali.

The Army chief arrived at Nelang valley around 8.30am to greet Garhwal Scout, Mahar regiment and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers, official Devendra Singh Negi said.

General Rawat spent around two hours with the soldiers and also reviewed the situation at the border.

He then visited Harshil in the district where he was accorded a grand reception by the Army. From Harshil, the Army chief went to Gangotri to pay obeisance at a temple there.

