Army Chief Bipin Rawat Meets Manohar Parrikar, Enquires About His Health

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the state Assembly complex in Panaji and enquired about his health.

Bipin Rawat described it as a courtesy visit.

"I have come here to enquire about the health of Parrikar. It was just a courtesy visit," Bipin Rawat said after meeting the chief minister, who is also a former defence minister.

Manohar Parrikar, 63, has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment. He has been attending the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly.

The chief minister presented the state budget in the House on Wednesday and said, "I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also met Parrikar in the Assembly complex on Tuesday and enquired about his health.

Last week, veteran BJP leader L K Advani had also met the ailing chief minister.