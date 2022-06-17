Army Aspirant Kills Self Over 'Agnipath' Scheme Claim Reports, Cops Deny

The police said initial investigation revealed that the man used to remain disturbed (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was found dead in a room in his rented house in Haryana's Rohtak on Thursday, a police official said.

The young man was living in a paying guest accommodation in Rohtak's Dev Colony, Inspector Pramod Gautam told news agency Press Trust of India.

He said no suicide note was found and the young man was identified as Sachin.

The police officer said that during an initial investigation it was found that he used to remain disturbed.

When asked about news reports that claimed the man was aspiring to join the Indian Army and had some apprehensions about the Centre's "Agnipath" scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, the police official said it was not true.

"Nothing of that sort has come to the fore during investigation so far," the police officer said, adding that the young man's family too has not made any such claim.

Sachin belonged to Haryana's Jind district, he said.

More details awaited.



