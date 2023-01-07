Haryana Man, Missing For 3 Days, Found Dead In Car In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 37-year-old man was found dead in a locked car in UP's Muzaffarnagar. (Representational)

A 37-year-old man was found dead inside a locked car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said today.

According to the police, the man belonged to Haryana's Sonipat district and his body was found on Friday in a locked car in Muzaffarnagar's Chapar police station area.

Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar said:"Dead body of one person named Mohan was found inside a car on Friday.The identification was done on the basis of his Aadhaar card. He is a native of Sonipat district in Haryana".

The body has been sent for a forensic examination.

Police said that Mohan was missing since last three days.

More details awaited.



