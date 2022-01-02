Pak Soldier Killed On Line Of Control; Take Back Body, Says Army

The Indian Army on Sunday asked its Pakistani counterpart to take back the body of a Pak soldier killed yesterday while trying to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of J&K's Kupwara.

"An attempt by the BAT (the Pak Army's Border Action Team) was made yesterday in Keran sector. Swift action by troops on the LoC foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist - a Pakistan national," Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said.

A senior army officer had said the soldier - identified as Mohammad Shabir Malik - may have been a member of the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team, or BAT.

Major General Pendharkar said the incident site was located on the Pakistan side of "our anti-infiltration obstacle system... what is called as the 'fence'".

Outlining the operation, Major General Pendharkar said the infiltration attempt was spotted early. "Ambushes were laid and the infiltrator eliminated. The body was recovered, with one AK rifle, ammunition, and seven grenades. Surveillance of area is still in progress," he said.

The Army recovered a Pak government ID card from the incident

"This clearly establishes Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terror. A hotline communication has been made to the Pakistan Army from our side, asking them to take back the body of killed individual," said Gen Pendharkar.

A search of his belongings revealed a Pakistan national ID card and vaccination certificates issued by that country's Ministry of Health. The photo on the card shows the man in a Pak armed forces uniform.

The man was carrying a Covid vaccination card issued by the Pak government

The Major General said the attempt was a "complete breach" of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries that was announced in February last year.