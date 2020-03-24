Army Asks More Personnel To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Most states in India are under complete or partial lockdown over the coronavirus crisis

The Army on Monday said it has asked more personnel to work from home as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

However, personnel engaged in essential services will continue to come to office, a fresh advisory said.

Last week, the Army had asked 35 per cent officers and 50 per cent junior commissioned officers (JCOs) to work from home.

In a fresh advisory, the Army said there will be restricted movement of personnel in formations and units located in 82 coronavirus-hit districts which are locked down.

Army canteens in these districts will also be closed.

It said Army personnel already on move for posting to new units will report to a transit camp at the new location and a contact log of all personnel has to be maintained.

For those working, it has asked them to adhere to staggered timings.

The Army last week reported its first case of coronavirus after a solider in Leh tested positive.