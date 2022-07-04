Video: Amarnath Pilgrim Critical After Falling 100 Feet, Airlifted By Army

The pilgrim has been shifted to Srinagar for further treatment.

The Army on Monday airlifted a critically injured 50-year-old Amarnath pilgrim from Brarimarg helipad in Jammu & Kashmir after he fell around 100 feet when his pony lost balance, said officials.

The pilgrim, Satyanarayan Toshneya, is from Akola in Maharashtra.

"He was coming back from Holy Cave after Darshan along with daughter and wife on pony. Near Brarimarg, the pony got disbalanced and the individual fell down, approximately 100 feet towards the river," said a defence spokesperson.

The pilgrim suffered head injuries and fractures in the chest, it added.

"Army troops, along with Mobile Rescue Team rushed to spot and evacuated the individual to Medical Aid Post of Army, Bararimarg. He was provided with first aid at MAP and a helicopter was called for immediately and the individual was evacuated from Bararimarg helipad. He is accompanied by his daughter," it added.

He has been shifted to Srinagar for further treatment.

The Amarnath Yatra began last week after a two-year Covid gap.