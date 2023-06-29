Armed Rioters Open Fire In Manipur's Kangpokpi District, Troops Sent: Army

Manipur has suffered from ethnic clashes since early May.

The Indian Army reported a clash in the tense Kangpokpi district of Manipur early this morning, saying that armed rioters opened fire in the village of Haraothel.

In response, the army said, it mobilised troops stationed nearby to prevent the situation from escalating.

En route, the army columns allegedly came under fire. The army responded in a "calibrated manner" to avoid any collateral damage, according to an official statement.

"Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build-up of large crowds in the area also reported. Situation being closely monitored and further details will follow," the army said in a statement.

𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲/ 𝗞𝗣𝗜 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘁



Unprovoked firing by Armed Rioters towards Village Haraothel commenced at 5.30 AM. Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of… pic.twitter.com/Vc2p3rX7OC — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 29, 2023

More than 100 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The conflict in Manipur has been driven by long-standing ethnic tensions between the communities of the state.

In April, a Manipur High Court verdict directed the state government to decide on the Scheduled Tribe status issue, leading to increased tensions.

In response to the unrest, the Indian Army had previously deployed approximately 10,000 troops and paramilitary forces to restore law and order.

A retired Chief Justice-led panel is set to investigate the violence, and a peace committee is being established under the Governor and security advisor Kuldeep Singh, alongside members of civil society.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing whether the violence was a conspiracy.