Argument Over Chair Arrangement At Goa Beach Leads To Murder, 1 Arrested

Argument Over Chair Arrangement At Goa Beach Leads To Murder, 1 Arrested
Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)
Panaji:

Police arrested a shack owner in Goa and are interrogating his staff in connection with the murder of a local man at Arambol beach over putting up chairs, an official said on Monday.

Goa Police spokesman said Amar Bandekar (39) was allegedly fatally attacked by the main accused Surender Kumar, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, and his staff on Sunday after he objected to putting chairs on the beach beyond the prescribed area.

Police said Bandekar was attacked with sharp and hard objects, kicked, and slapped repeatedly.

Bandekar, who suffered grievous injuries, ran away from the spot to save himself. He, however, couldn't go farther and collapsed.

"Bandekar was shifted to the Community Health Centre at Tuem (Pernem) where he was declared dead," the police official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

