Watch: Aryan Khan's Friend Has A "Stop-It-Dad" Moment At Agency's Office

Arbaaz Merchant was filmed with his father Aslam Merchant outside the NCB office in Mumbai.

If a weekly visit to the offices of India's anti-drugs agency to meet your bail condition does not get your frustration fix for the day, you can always count on your dad.

Arbaaz Merchant, one of the accused in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case who is out on bail along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was seen having one of those moments outside the Mumbai offices of the Narcotic Control Bureau or NCB on Friday.

Leaving the building after marking his attendance as mandated by the Bombay High Court, Arbaaz Merchant was seen getting pulled in by his father Aslam Merchant to pose for a picture for the paparazzi.

Relenting after protest, Arbaaz Merchant does a 10/10 facepalm and says, "Stop it, dad," before leaving in a huff. His father grins widely at his son's embarrassment.

Arrested last month following a raid on a party on a cruise ship where drugs were allegedly being consumed, Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending 24 days in jail.

The agency had said they had recovered contraband from Mr Merchant's shoes.

Aslam Merchant has vehemently denied the charges against his son, saying there was no proof against the three people. "Everything is baseless," he said.

The Bombay High Court has also trashed most of NCB's allegations against those arrested with a detailed order released last week finding that there was no evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences.

Poking multiple holes in the case made by the NCB, the court also said that the agency cannot cite confessions made by the accused before its investigators and that there was nothing objectionable in the WhatsApp conversations that had been a key part of its arguments.