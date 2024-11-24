AR Rahman's Defamation Notice After Separation Post Sparks Rumours

Mr Rahman and Ms Banu tied the knot in 1995 and share three children.

Days after announcing separation from his wife, music composer AR Rahman on Saturday issued a legal notice addressing those spreading defamatory and "objectionable" content targeting him and his family.

"Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team," Rahman wrote on X, sharing a notice that provides a 24-hour window for the removal of such content, stating that failure to comply could result in legal consequences. "My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours," read the notice.

Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team. pic.twitter.com/Nq3Eq6Su2x — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 23, 2024

The 57-year-old musician and his wife Saira Banu had announced that they are ending their marriage of 29 years. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again," he had written in a post on X.

Soon after the announcement, bassist Mohini Dey, who has worked extensively with Mr Rahman, also announced separation from her husband Mark Kutsch, sparking rumours.

Rahman's legal team said the actions of these individuals not only tarnish his reputation but also cause distress to his family. "This only shows the social media persons who intend to harm the reputation of my client are being content starved for their productions and are inventing highly imaginary and false stories to defame my client merely for their cheap short lived publicity," the notice read.

