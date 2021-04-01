April Fools' Day 2021: Quotes, Cards And Funny Messages To Share

Happy April Fools' Day: Enjoy the All Fools' Day today. Share April Fools' Day quotes and messages

Today is April Fools' Day or All Fools' Day. 1st April has always been a day of jokes, pranks and fun. The old and the young are equally excited over the April Fools' Day. The exact origins of April Fools' Day are not quite clear but the traditions of the fools' day are all about playing hoaxes, jokes and pranks and then jumping up and yelling "April Fool"! According to the history.com, "There's also speculation that April Fools' Day was linked to the vernal equinox, or the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere...". People are also known to link it with "changing, unpredictable weather." Historians believe that first April Fools' Day goes back to 1582. The April Fools' Day also coincides with the vernal equinox around this time. April Fools' Day also comes close on the heels of the Indian festival of Holi, the Persian festival of Sizdah Bedar and the Jewish Purim. Surprisingly all three festivals in early spring invvolve various forms of merriment and frivolity.

"Reader, if you wrest my words beyond their fair construction, it is you, and not I, that are the April Fool" - Charles Lamb, Essays of Elia

"A fool flatters himself, a wise man flatters the fool'' - Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton

"We fool ourselves so much we could do it for a living" - Stephen King

"Some people can't be fooled on April Fools' Day because they were fooled too many times during their entire lifetime" - Akash B Chandran

"I'm not a fan of April Fools' Day. I can take a joke; I just don't want to BE the joke'' - Stewart Stafford

There are a few April Fools' Day unwritten rules we must follow. Firstly, we should not cause harm or hurt anyone. April Fools' Day is all about humor, pranks and a lot of fun. Pranks are fun but not deception or spreading wrong information particularly during a raging pandemic. Also remember, pranks are best at the bginning of the day when people are still wondering 'what's the date?' As the day progresses, people become conscious and pranks don't work.

