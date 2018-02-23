Appointment Of Lokpal In Process, Meeting On March 1: Centre To Top Court

The centre has been asked to submit details on steps it has taken towards appointing a Lokpal, which has been delayed for five years.
The Supreme Court is hearing a petition by the NGO Common Cause asking for action against the centre for the delay in the appointment of a Lokpal.
In April last year, the court told the government that the anti-corruption body should be set up without delay and the lack of a Leader of Opposition should not hold up the process. The ruling meant that the government can select a Lokpal without taking the Congress, the main opposition group, on board.
The law to set up a Lokpal was passed in parliament in 2013 - after a nationwide campaign by activist Anna Hazare that included Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Bhushan - and was enacted a year later.
The government had told the court that the Lokpal could not be appointed as there was no Leader of Opposition in the selection panel and a change in law that would allow the Congress - as largest opposition group - to be a member has yet to be approved in parliament.
The court had said: "Set up a Lokpal without the involvement of a Leader of Opposition. There is no reason to delay the appointment of a Lokpal due to the non-availability of a Leader of Opposition."
In 2014, the BJP came to power, replacing the Congress, which was reduced to just 44 seats in the Lok Sabha - not enough to qualify for Leader of Opposition.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the Leader of Opposition's place in the Lokpal selection committee would stay vacant. A party needs to win at least 10 per cent of seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha to qualify.
Besides the Prime Minister and Chief Justice, others on the selection panel are the Lok Sabha Speaker and an eminent jurist.