Apple Trader From Punjab Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K

This is the third killing of a person from outside Jammu and Kashmir in three days (Representational)

An apple trader from Punjab was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian today, making it the third killing of a person from outside the state in three days.

The man who was accompanying the victim, Charanjeet Singh, was also hit by bullets in Shopian's Trenz area this evening, and is critical.

They were rushed to the Pulwama district hospital and later referred to a super speciality hospital in Srinagar.

Earlier today, a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed in Pulwama. Sources said the terrorists have been targeting labourers, who have come to Jammu and Kashmir from outside the state, to create fear among them and disrupt trade.

Sethi Kumar Sagar, a resident of Besoli in of Chhattisgarh, worked at a brick kiln, news agency Press Trust of India reported. He was walking with another civilian when two terrorists shot him dead, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said.

On Monday, a man from Rajasthan who was driving a truck from an orchard was shot dead. Police say the terrorists are acting in desperation as transportation of fruit has picked up in Kashmir valley.

Post-paid mobile communication that was blocked since August 5, when the centre announced its two big decisions - the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the state's bifurcation into two union territories - was restored.

Last week, seven people were injured in Kashmir's Srinagar after a grenade attack by terrorists in a market area. The attack had come days after terrorists had thrown a grenade in south Kashmir's Anantnag, injuring 14.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.