Apple Supplier Wistron Says Looking To Restart Ops At Karnataka Plant

Apple Inc contract manufacturer Wistron said on Tuesday it was looking to restart operations at its factory in Karnataka which was shut late last year after workers went on a rampage at the site.

Wistron was working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the plant in Karnataka's Kolar district, the Taiwanese company said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions," Wistron said.

