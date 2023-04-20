In Pics: At Apple's Delhi Store, Haircut With Logo, Selfies With Tim Cook

On Tuesday, Tim Cook had inaugurated India's first retail store in Mumbai.

Apple opened India's second retail store called 'Apple Saket', in New Delhi today, amid loud cheers and claps. A beaming Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed customers to India's second Apple retail store in Saket at the famous Select Citywalk Mall.

Loud cheers rang out as the Apple CEO threw open the doors of the first India store and many excited gadget enthusiasts were seen posing with Mr Cook for selfies.

The Apple craze was seen not only on bags and t-shirts; a fan got a haircut in the shape of the Apple logo at the back of his head and posed while holding two iPhones.

On Tuesday, Tim Cook had inaugurated India's first retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Delhi store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

"Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple's operations in India run on 100 per cent renewable energy and are carbon neutral," the statement added.

Apple said the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, the statement said customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. "Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," it added.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India will mark a significant expansion of the US tech giant in the country, offering their personalised services and experiences to customers.

Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products in the country.

Apple started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling. In India, the US tech giant is partnering with the top three global smartphone manufacturers -- Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron.

