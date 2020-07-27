Union Ministers, Leaders Tweet Tributes To Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Amit Shah, ministers and others tweet tributes

APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: Tributes are pouring in remembering the 'People's President' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his fifth death anniversary. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers are tweeting their homage to Dr Kalam today.

Dr Kalam "was an outstanding scientist, a great human being and a 'People's President', who inspired the people of the country, particularly the youth through his actions and words," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

My humble tributes to former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary today.

He was an outstanding scientist, a great human being and a ‘People's President', who inspired the people of the country, particularly the youth through his actions & words. #apjabdulkalampic.twitter.com/63vsTQF8B9 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 27, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the former President and said, Dr Kalam has left an "indelible mark in several fields ranging from science to politics." He said, Dr Kalam's quest for knowledge continues to "inspire and capture the idea of a self-reliant India."

Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People's President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics. His relentless quest for knowledge continues to inspire and capture the idea of self-reliant India. pic.twitter.com/YS8p8FjYxE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2020

BJP national president, JP Nadda also paid his tribute to the former President.

My heartfelt tribute to Former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his death anniversary. He was a people's President whose ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 27, 2020

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalled the time when he had worked with Dr Kalam. "...I had the privilege of working with him when he was the Scientific Advisor to RM (Raksha Mantralay) and I was a JS (Joint Secretary) in MoD (Ministry of Defence)."

I join the nation in paying homage to one of India's most popular, inspirational & admired former Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his death anniversary.



I had the privilege of working with him when he was the Scientific Advisor to RM & I was a JS in MoD. pic.twitter.com/HFnsmXV9KO — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 27, 2020

Fondly remembered as the 'Missile Man' of India, Dr Kalam worked closely with India's two major space research organisations - the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He was a pioneer in the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology and played a key role in Pokhran-II, one of India's important nuclear tests.

Dr Kalam was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, for his immense contribution to the country.