Union Ministers, Leaders Tweet Tributes To Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Home Minister Amit Shah said, Dr Kalam has left an "indelible mark in several fields ranging from science to politics."

APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: Tributes are pouring in remembering the 'People's President' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his fifth death anniversary. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers are tweeting their homage to Dr Kalam today. 

Dr Kalam "was an outstanding scientist, a great human being and a 'People's President', who inspired the people of the country, particularly the youth through his actions and words," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the former President and said, Dr Kalam has left an "indelible mark in several fields ranging from science to politics." He said, Dr Kalam's quest for knowledge continues to "inspire and capture the idea of a self-reliant India."

BJP national president, JP Nadda also paid his tribute to the former President.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalled the time when he had worked with Dr Kalam. "...I had the privilege of working with him when he was the Scientific Advisor to RM (Raksha Mantralay) and I was a JS (Joint Secretary) in MoD (Ministry of Defence)."

Fondly remembered as the 'Missile Man' of India, Dr Kalam worked closely with India's two major space research organisations - the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He was a pioneer in the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology and played a key role in Pokhran-II, one of India's important nuclear tests. 

Dr Kalam was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, for his immense contribution to the country.

