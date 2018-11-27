Aparajita Sarangi, Former IAS Officer Joins The BJP

Former IAS officer, Aparajita Sarangi, who joins the BJP said politics will help her serve the people on a "very large scale".

All India | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: November 27, 2018 13:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aparajita Sarangi, Former IAS Officer Joins The BJP

Former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi joins the BJP


New Delhi: 

Aparajita Sarangi, a former IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, joined the BJP on Tuesday in the capital. BJP chief Amit Shah inducted her into the party at his residence, in the presence of senior leaders and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Party chief of the Odisha unit, Basant Panda and state in-charge Arun Singh were also present on the occasion. 

"I want to work for people on a very large scale. Politics is the only platform which provides this kind of opportunity for me. The party's motto and leader made me choose BJP, which not only assures development but ensures speed in development," Ms Sarangi told reporters.

 

 

Welcoming Ms Sarangi in BJP, Dharmendra Pradhan said her "experience in administration" will help in strengthening the party.

"I welcome her to the BJP family. Her experience in administration especially in improving school and mass education in Odisha will greatly strengthen the state BJP," tweeted Mr Pradhan.

Ms Sarangi, a 1994-batch officer, who was serving as the Joint Secretary of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act or MGNREGA, under the Ministry of Rural Development, had applied for voluntary retirement from service on September 15.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Aparajita SarangiBJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Arvind KejriwalLive TVIndiGo Tamil NewsJack MaHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusManmohan SinghHarmanpreet KaurMate 20 ProWhatsAppDuke 125Suresh Raina

................................ Advertisement ................................