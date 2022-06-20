'Anything For That Vote': Ailing BJP MLA Wheeled-In To Polling Station

Laxman Jagtap was seen in a wheelchair surrounded by supporters.

BJP MLA in Maharashtra Laxman Jagtap, who is suffering from a life-threatening ailment, today turned up to vote in the state legislative council elections. Dressed in a PPE kit, mask, and gloves, Mr Jagtap was seen in a wheelchair surrounded by supporters who were raising slogans.

"Anything for that vote," he can be heard saying right before he is helped inside the voting centre.

Voting for elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council began in the state Legislature complex on Monday morning.

The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared in the evening.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the 10 seats, with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - fielding two candidates each.

The opposition BJP in the state has nominated five candidates.

Jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh will not be allowed to vote in the polls. Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it was like "trampling" on the rights of the two elected representatives. It also slammed the BJP over its "politics of discrimination" pointing out that two BJP MLAs, battling serious illnesses, were brought in ambulances to vote during the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra held earlier this month.

"But Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap (both from the BJP) are brought for voting (in the Rajya Sabha polls) when they are in a critical state...when it comes to political selfishness, humanity is trampled upon and they (Tilak and Japtap) are wheeled-in on a stretcher for voting. The BJP can stoop to any level for achieving its political goal," the editorial said.