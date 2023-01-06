Video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Attend Discourse At Vrindavan Ashram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen attending a discourse at an ashram in Vrindavan in a widely-shared video online. The video also featured baby Vamika, who was seen sitting in the Bollywood actor's lap.

The video showed the celebrity couple sitting with folded hands, listening to Sant Premanand Maharaj.

They marked their attendance at the ashram earlier this month during their two-day visit to Vrindavan. They spent nearly half an hour at the ashram before leaving for Delhi. They also distributed blankets at the ashram, as per reports.

In one of the frames, a saint was seen putting a veil around Anushka Sharma, who was seen in a black jacket. A few saints were also seen putting garlands on the cricketer.

Earlier, several photos surfaced online in which the two were seen offering prayers at the ashram.

One of the most-loved celebrity couples, Anuska and Virat got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. They were blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma recently surprised her fans with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by her brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. In the upcoming months, Anushka Shrma will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.