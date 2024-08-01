Anurag Thakur's Remarks Part Of Record, No Ground For Notice Against PM: Report

With Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi giving a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing the speech of Anurag Thakur made in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PTI sources said that the BJP MP's remarks are part of the parliamentary record and the breach of privilege notice does not hold ground.

After the opposition members, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, objected to some of his remarks made during his speech on the union budget, Anurag Thakur said he had not named any member.

Sources said Anurag Thakur's remarks are part of parliamentary records and his remarks have not been expunged.

Slamming Congress over its protests, Union Ministers and BJP leaders said Anurag Thakur did not name anyone.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said Congress is resorting to excuses.

"He (Anurag Thakur) did not ask the caste. Those who don't know caste are speaking about Caste Census. He did not name anyone, so why are you taking it upon yourself? Anurag Thakur clarified it on the floor of the House. They need an excuse. The intention is to divert the issue. From Pandit Nehru to Indira Gandhi, to Rajiv Gandhi - everybody has opposed reservation for OBC...," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to divide the country based on caste.

"I condemn what Congress has done, they keep talking about castes all the time...they ask the castes of media people and army personnel...Congress has hatched a conspiracy to divide the country based on castes...they keep asking about everyone's castes, but Rahul Gandhi's caste can't be asked...are they above the country and Parliament?...they want to weaken democracy and country's economy, they want to spread anarchy and violence," he said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke on Anurag Thakur's remarks and said PM Modi should not have lauded the speech.

"Taunting in the House, this doesn't happen in Parliament. Nobody's caste is asked in the Parliament...He (Anurag Thakur) said this purposely to insult him (Rahul Gandhi). This is not right. Several of their (BJP) senior leaders have had intercaste marriages. They should look at themselves in the mirror and then speak...He (Anurag Thakur) is immature but was there a need for the Prime Minister to tweet?" Kharge asked.

"Several of their leaders are in an intercaste or interfaith marriage. Will they ask about everyone's caste? This is wrong, I condemn this. I also condemn the tweet of the Prime Minister. PM Modi should know where to speak and who to defend. Leaving that aside, he is talking about inflaming sentiments. This should not be allowed in Parliament, it should be expunged," he said.

Channi, a former Punjab Chief Minister who is MP from Jalandhar, wrote to Speaker Om Birla giving notice of a breach of privilege against PM Modi.

"I have moved a privilege motion against the PM. I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker that it was contempt of the House when the PM tweeted and promoted the certain objectionable remarks made by Anurag Thakur after they were expunged from House records," Channi said.

He said PM Modi's "tweeting of remarks which had been expunged from the proceedings of Lok Sabha clearly amounts to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House" and urged the Speaker to admit his motion.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said he is shocked over the Congress protest.

"How can the caste census be without asking the caste?... If they think they were insulted (by Anurag Thakur), they are insulting the whole country by asking for a caste census. They are talking about caste census,... then why is it an insult when someone asks them their caste?" he asked.

BJP MP Sambit Patra asked when Anurag Thakur "did not name anyone why only one person felt bad".

"The number of 99 (Congress strength in Lok Sabha) and the game of arrogance of Congress party... When Anurag Thakur yesterday spoke without naming anyone, why did only one person feel bad, and on his direction, all members of Congress stood up? This is the kind of behaviour that will be shown on asking about one's caste?...The caste of media personnel, administrative officers, judges and also army soldiers can be asked but if someone asks you your caste you start talking," he said.

The Congress has said several times that it is committed to conducting a caste census in the country.

