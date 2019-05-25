Anurag Kashyap Tags Rape Threat Against Daughter In Greeting For PM Modi

Anurag Kashyap is one of the prominent critics of the BJP and PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been getting congratulatory messages from around the country and the world after the BJP's landslide victory in the 2019 general election. One of them was from his self-proclaimed "dissenter" film director Anurag Kashyap. His message, however, had an annexure, highlighting that his daughter has been receiving rape threat online by a person who claims be to a supporter of the prime minister.

Thanking the reelected PM for his "message of inclusiveness", Mr Kashyap sought to know how he should deal with his supporters who were threatening him and his daughter. "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter", the filmmaker tweeted, along with a screenshot of threat.

Aaliya Kashyap allegedly received rape threats by a man on Instagram who claims to be a follower of the Prime Minister. The man, who goes by the Instagram handle "chowkidar_ramsanghi_" threatened Aaliya in the comments section of her post.

Mr Kashyap, one of the prominent critics of the BJP and PM Modi, has often made headlines for some of his controversial remarks in the last five years. In 2016, he came out in defence Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Pakistani actors.

Many cinema owners said they will not screen the film which was facing a ban at the time. "The World must learn from us.. We solve all our problems by blaming it on movies and banning it," he had said.

He had also questioned PM Modi's over his unscheduled visit to Lahore the previous year to wish then-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday. He had pointed out that Karan Johar was shooting the film at the time PM Modi was being hosted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier in 2016, he had slammed the Censor Board for its recommendations threatening to snip out references to Punjab, politics and election from his film "Udta Punjab". He had tweeted: "I always wondered what it felt like to live in North Korea .. Ab to plane pakadney ki bhi zaroorat nahin (Now I don't even have catch flight for that)"