The search is part of probe against Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists' outfit

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted searches at 22 locations across states as part of its probe against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists' outfit, officials said.

Searches were underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, they said.

