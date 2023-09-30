Anti-Terror Agency NIA Raids 5 Places In Poonch Over Rajouri Terror Attack

NIA teams conducted extensive searches at the locations (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency, or NIA, raided the premises of several suspects in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today in connection with a Lashkar-e-Taiba attack that killed seven civilians in Rajouri district's Dhangri village earlier this year, an official said.

The raids happened at five locations across the Gursai village of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch based on information from two arrested accused, a spokesperson for the anti-terror agency said.

The agency arrested Nisar Ahmad alias Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain on August 31. They are currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

Five people were killed when terrorists opened fire in the Dhangri village on January 1. Two civilians were killed the following day when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) left behind by the terrorists exploded.

A case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act was initially registered at Rajouri police station. The NIA took over the case on January 13 and is carrying out further investigations.

The spokesperson said NIA teams conducted extensive searches at the locations, which he described as residential premises of overground workers linked with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Several digital devices and documents containing incriminating data and content have been seized and are being scrutinised to unravel the conspiracy, the spokesperson said.

Investigations so far have revealed that both the arrested accused harboured terrorists who had carried out the attack.

"They provided logistical support to the terrorists for over two months and sheltered them in a hideout they had built," the official said.

"The two, as per the investigations, were operating on the directions of Pakistan-based LeT handlers Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi and Mohd Qasim," the NIA spokesperson added.

