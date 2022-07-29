Anti-Drugs Agency To Burn 30,000 kg of Drugs In Amit Shah's Presence

Amit Shah will be in Chandigarh to attend a national conference on drug trafficking, national security.

More than 30,000 kg of narcotics will be incinerated in four locations across the country on Saturday in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Shah will be in Chandigarh to attend a national conference on drug trafficking and national security. During the conference, more than 30,000 kg of drugs will be burnt and disposed of by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata in front of the home minister, according to an official release.

The NCB started the drug disposal campaign from June 1 and over 51,217 kg of narcotics have been disposed by it in 11 states till July 29, the release said.

On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the NCB took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kg of drugs on 75 years of independence.

After the disposal of over 30,468.784 kg of drugs, the total quantity will reach around 81,686 kg surpassing the NCB's target, which is a big achievement in the fight towards a drugs-free India, the release said.

In the conference, for the first, the home minister, chief ministers of different states and different drugs enforcement agencies will be on one platform.

This conference shows the unwavering resolve of the Modi government to free the country from the menace of drugs, the release said.

