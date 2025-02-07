Anti-Corruption Body's 5 Questions To Arvind Kejriwal On Poaching Claim

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Delhi has raised five key questions over Arvind Kejriwal's poaching claim against the BJP after a visit by officers sparked a tense situation outside his house. The visit followed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's sanction to probe Mr Kejriwal's allegation that 16 AAP candidates were offered Rs 15 crore and ministerial berths to switch sides ahead of the election result

AAP leaders, however, refused to let the officers in saying that they had no mandate for investigation and were acting under the BJP's influence.

The ACB later wrote to Mr Kejriwal informing him about a probe into his claim. It asked him to join the inquiry today and answer five questions, including if he had made an online post regarding this in the morning.

The ACB has also asked the AAP chief to provide a list of 16 candidates who were offered a bribe and details of the phone numbers from which they had received the call. It has also sought evidence to support the claim that these candidates were offered bribes.

The anti-corruption body has also asked him to explain why legal action should not be taken against those spreading information that may trigger panic and unrest among the people.

The allegation followed Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA and a Delhi minister, claiming he was offered a ministerial berth and Rs 15 crore if quit the AAP and joined them. He also shared a phone number from which he claimed he had received the bribe offer.

Mr Kejriwal later claimed at least 16 AAP candidates had been offered such bribes, just days before the counting. Wondering why the BJP is resorting to poaching despite exit polls projecting their victory, he branded those as "fake surveys" that were aimed at pressuring the candidates.

Delhi BJP denied the allegation and threatened to sue them. The charges resulted from the frustration of their imminent defeat, asserted Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Lt Governor Saxena said the matter merited an investigation and ordered the authorities to probe the allegations.

Delhi voted on February 5 and the votes will be counted on Saturday.