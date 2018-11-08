Anti-Corruption Activist Agnes Kharshiing Attacked In Meghalaya, Critical

Agnes Kharshiing received severe head injuries in the attack

Noted anti-corruption and women's rights activist of Meghalaya, Agnes Kharshiing, is reportedly critical after she was brutally attacked by unidentified persons this afternoon in East Jaintia Hills, about 120 kilometres from state capital Shillong.

Ms Kharshiing received severe head injuries in the attack.

The activist has been raising her voice against the rampant coal smuggling in the Jaintia Hills region for the last few years.

Police sources say they suspect coal mafia groups to be behind the attack.

