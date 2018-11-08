Anti-Corruption Activist Agnes Kharshiing Attacked In Meghalaya, Critical

Agnes Kharshiing has been raising her voice against the rampant coal smuggling in the Jaintia Hills region for the last few years.

All India | Written by | Updated: November 08, 2018 17:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anti-Corruption Activist Agnes Kharshiing Attacked In Meghalaya, Critical

Agnes Kharshiing received severe head injuries in the attack

Shillong: 

Noted anti-corruption and women's rights activist of Meghalaya, Agnes Kharshiing, is reportedly critical after she was brutally attacked by unidentified persons this afternoon in East Jaintia Hills, about 120 kilometres from state capital Shillong.

Ms Kharshiing received severe head injuries in the attack.

The activist has been raising her voice against the rampant coal smuggling in the Jaintia Hills region for the last few years. 

Police sources say they suspect coal mafia groups to be behind the attack.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Agnes KharshiingMeghalaya activist attacked

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveGovardhan PujaPollution Level in DelhiKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds Air India Strike

................................ Advertisement ................................