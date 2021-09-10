Anti-Brahmin Remarks: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Father Gets Bail

Nand Kumar Baghel walked out of the prison this evening after three days in jail (File)

A Raipur court today granted bail to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel who was arrested earlier this week for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community.

Nand Kumar Baghel did not seek bail when he was arrested Tuesday, and the court had remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days. Later his lawyer Gajendra Sonkar moved a bail application and sought an urgent hearing.

"After hearing arguments, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Janak Kumar Hidko granted him bail today," Mr Sonkar said.

After spending three days in jail, Nand Kumar Baghel walked out of the prison this evening.

Mr Baghel was arrested based on a case lodged on September 4 on a complaint filed by the "Sarv Brahmin Samaj".

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had strongly disapproved of the remarks allegedly made by his father, and said nobody is above the law.

Nand Kumar Baghel was charged under the Indian Penal Code for "promoting enmity between different groups".

The complainant alleged that Nand Kumar Baghel had asked people to "boycott" and evict Brahmins. According to the police, the remarks were reportedly made during an event in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister had said that the remarks hurt the sentiments of a community and that he was "also pained by them".