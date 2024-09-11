Another Wolf Attack In UP's Bahraich, 11-Year-Old Girl Injured

As the authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich continued their search for a sixth wolf, an 11-year-old girl was injured after an animal attacked her in the city on Tuesday night.

As per the information, she has been admitted to the local government hospital in the Mahasi for treatment.

"Wolf attacked an 11-year-old girl tonight. The girl was admitted to CHC Mahasi and is under treatment," said Mahasi CHC incharge.

The incident has further heightened fear among locals in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf, while one remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend a pack of wolves responsible for recent attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division.

The Forest Department in Bahraich had installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves in order to catch them.

Three snap cameras have also been installed in Sikandarpur village around six caves, which local villagers claim to be the habitat of the wolves.

9 people have been killed and more than 40 people have been injured until now due to the attacks by the man-eater wolves in various villages of Bahraich.

