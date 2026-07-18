Another MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter Delivered To Navy: US Embassy

The US Embassy on Friday said that another MH-60R Seahawk helicopter has been delivered to the Indian Navy and two more are arriving soon, underlining that the bilateral defence partnership between the countries is "growing stronger".

Sharing the update on X, the embassy said, "Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by Lockheed Martin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the Indian Navy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the US-India defence partnership growing stronger." India had signed an agreement with the US in February 2020 to procure 24 MH-60Rs.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter.

Manufactured by the Lockheed Martin Corporation, MH-60R is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics and sensors.

The first three MH-60R helicopters were delivered to India in 2021.

On November 28 last year, the defence ministry signed letters of offer and acceptance (LOAs) with the US for sustainment support of the MH60R helicopter fleet through follow-on support and supply for five years for an approximate value of Rs 7,995 crore.

The LOAs were inked under the Foreign Military Sales programme of the US, the ministry had said.

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