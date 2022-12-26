Another Massive Eviction Drive In Assam, Opposition MLA Detained

The eviction drive took place in Barpeta's Kanara Satra this morning.

A week after a massive eviction drive in Assam's Nagaon district to clear nearly 400 acres of encroached land, a similar drive has been launched in Barpeta district. A legislator who had come to support the locals was also detained during the drive.

Bulldozers rolled down the alleged encroached land to clear around 400 bighas of government lands in Barpeta's Kanara Satra this morning and evicted around 40 families living there.

Government officials claimed that they had sent notice to the affected families much in advance.

Police detained Baghbor legislator Sherman Ali following a disagreement with officials during an eviction drive.

The anti-encroachment drive in the lower Assam district comes days after a massive eviction drive in Nagaon where almost 400 acres of encroached land was reclaimed.

Four villages near Nagaon's Batadrava - the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva - were cleared of encroachment, officials said.

Last year, a similar eviction drive in Assam's Darrang had turned violent, resulting in the death of two people including a minor, while more than 20 people were injured.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on December 21 asserted that eviction drives to clear government and forest land in the state will continue.