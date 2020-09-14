Another Lockdown From September 25? Government's Fact-Check

Talk of another strict lockdown has emerged alongside a spike in coronavirus cases (File photo)

The government today denied reports that another lockdown had been recommended from September 25 because of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country. The Press Information Bureau denied the news in a post with a "Fake News" alert.

Reports that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had called for another lockdown from September 25 have been widely shared online, along with a screenshot supposed to be of the agency's order.

"In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly," says the "order" dated September 10.

Press Information Bureau said the order in circulation was fake.

"Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown," PIB tweeted.

Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

India went into a tough lockdown to slow the spread of the virus in March-end. Since June, it has been opening up in phases. Talk of another strict lockdown has emerged alongside a spike in coronavirus cases. India, the world's second worst-hit, has more than 48 lakh infections. Over the past few days, there have been over 90,000 cases daily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said despite "unlock" measures to open up the economy, citizens must follow all precautions including masks and social distancing until a vaccine is found.