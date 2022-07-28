4th House Of Actor Linked To Sacked Bengal Minister Being Raided

Another house of sacked minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee is being searched, a day after the Enforcement Directorate found around Rs 30 crore at one of her apartments.

Officials arrived at an apartment at Kolkata's Chinar Park along with Central Forces personnel. They were in the process of opening the locked flat to begin their search.

About Rs 29 crore in cash and five kilograms of gold jewellery were found from the second flat of Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata during a raid in connection with a school jobs scam.

The probe agency officials left Arpita Mukherjee's home in the Belgharia area of Kolkata early this morning with 10 trunks of cash after concluding the 18-hour raid.

Sources say that ED officials used three note-counting machines to know the exact amount of cash seized from Ms Mukherjee's second flat.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 23, a day after the first lot of cash was discovered at her home.

During last week's raid, the probe agency officials had recovered Rs 21 crore in cash, a huge amount of foreign exchange and gold bars worth Rs 2 crore from Ms Mukherjee's other flat in the city. They also found a diary with around 40 pages of notes that could provide crucial leads in the investigation.

So far, Rs 50 crore in cash has been recovered from the two homes of Ms Mukherjee. Some crucial documents have also been seized that are being examined by the authorities.