Actor Details Sex Assault In MeToo Complaint, Thought It Was Audition

The #MeToo movement across the Malayalam film industry has created waves across the country with several young actors now speaking out about the abuse they faced at the hands of veteran directors, producers, and actors. Film director Ranjith now facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct, with two separate cases filed against him. The latest complaint has been lodged by a young actor who alleges he was sexually abused by Ranjith in 2012.

According to the complaint filed with the Kochi police, the victim was lured to a hotel in Bengaluru under the pretext of an audition. Ranjith allegedly forced the victim to strip and assaulted him, promising prominent roles in exchange. The victim claimed he believed it was part of the audition process and was even offered money the next morning.

This is the second case of sexual allegations against Ranjith. Earlier, a Bengali actor had filed a complaint against him, alleging sexual assault. The Kochi police have registered an FIR in connection with her complaint, which alleges that she was assaulted in a hotel in Kochi.

Ranjith denied the accusations, explaining that Mitra was called for an audition for the movie 'Paleri Manikyam', but he decided that she was not suitable for the role and sent her back.

Amid mounting pressure on the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team for the probe into the allegations made in the wake of the Hema Committee report being published.

Ranjith, who was the Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, quit the post on Sunday after tremendous pressure was put on the Pinarayi Vijayan government by the Opposition parties and the media had a field day ever since the Hema Committee report which was made public recently, exposing "rampant sexual abuse" in the Malayalam film industry.