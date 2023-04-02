Violence During BJP Procession In Bengal, Days After Ram Navami Clashes

Violence broke out in Bengal's Hooghly today during a BJP procession

Violence broke out today in West Bengal's Hooghly while the BJP was taking out a procession themed on Ram Navami. Earlier this week too, clashes had erupted between two groups in Bengal's Howrah during a Ram Navami procession.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh participated at the 'Ram Navami shobha yatra' today.

Visuals of the procession show people running for safety amid stone-throwing.

The situation in Howrah, some 40 km from Hooghly, is peaceful and under control, the police said. Shops and markets opened as traffic movement started from morning.

On Thursday, clashes broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP and other right-wing groups were behind the violence.

The BJP denied the allegations and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter.

Governor CV Ananda Bose and Ms Banerjee have also discussed the issue.