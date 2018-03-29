Anna Hazare Breaks Fast Over Lokpal After Devendra Fadnavis Meets Him Anna Hazare's 2011 agitation in Delhi had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.

Share EMAIL PRINT Anna Hazare sat on his second 'indefinite hunger strike' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan over Lokpal New Delhi: Anna Hazare, who has been on an indefinite strike in Delhi for a week over his demands for a Lokpal, has broken his fast after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met him today.



"The Lokpal issue is still pending. Our chief minister is saying the issue will be solved within six months. The government and the public are not separate entities. It is the duty of the government to do good for the people," Anna Hazare said after ending his hunger strike.



Anna Hazare had been protesting at the Ramlila Maidan in the heart of Delhi - the same ground where his stir for an anti-corruption body seven years ago caught the country's imagination. In 2011, Anna Hazare sat on a similar hunger strike for Lokpal or a national ombudsman.



Anna Hazare's 2011 agitation in Delhi had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.



This time, Mr Hazare was also demanding that the government ensure better Minimum Support Price for farmers' agro produce to address the agrarian distress.



With inputs from PTI



