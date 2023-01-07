Shah Rukh Khan's Charity Donates To Delhi Car Horror Victim's Family

Meer Foundation says it aims to "effect change at ground level".

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's philanthropic initiative -- Meer Foundation -- has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh, the Delhi woman who was dragged and killed in the early hours of the New Year.

20-year-old Anjali died in a brutal hit-and-run in North-West Delhi's Kanjhawala. The victim, survived by her mother and siblings, was the sole earning member of the family.

The Meer foundation, named after Shah Rukh Khan's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, said it aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali's siblings.

Meer Foundation says it aims to "effect change at ground level and works to build a world that empowers women".

Five men, who allegedly admitted to being drunk at the time, were arrested and charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", rash driving and causing death by negligence on January 1.

Anjali Singh was returning home with a friend on her scooter when she was hit by the car a little after 2 am. Her leg was stuck in the car's front axle, and she was dragged away by the car, while her friend fell on the other side and escaped without injury.

On Tuesday, the friend -- Nidhi -- who was with Anjali at the time of the incident, told the media that the latter was drunk on the day of the incident.

Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.