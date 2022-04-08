Anil Deshmukh Not In Good Health, CBI Should Question Him In Mumbai: NCP

Mr Deshmukh (71) underwent treatment at state-run J J Hospital after he complained of shoulder pain.

The CBI should question former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested in a corruption case, in Mumbai and not in New Delhi given his health condition and his demand in this regard be considered sympathetically, the NCP said on Thursday.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase contended party leader Mr Deshmukh's shoulder is dislocated and he is not in a good shape health-wise.

"His shoulder is dislocated and his health is not good. He is troubled by spondylitis. Hence, he has demanded that he be interrogated in Mumbai and not Delhi (where CBI wants him to take for questioning). His demand (for interrogation in Mumbai) be considered sympathetically…we will be happy if they give him relief by questioning him in Mumbai," Mr Tapase told reporters here.

Mr Deshmukh (71) underwent treatment at state-run J J Hospital from April 2 to April 5 after he complained of shoulder pain.

A special CBI court on Wednesday remanded Mr Deshmukh to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody till April 11 in a corruption case registered against him and others.

While seeking his remand, the central probe agency had sought the court's permission to take the accused to its head office in New Delhi for interrogation via "scientific techniques".

The judge, in his order, said, "Permission to take the accused to Delhi shall be subject to the opinion of an orthopedist from JJ Hospital." Mr Deshmukh's lawyer claimed his client dislocated his shoulder after he slipped in the jail bathroom and hence, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Referring to the CBI's request for taking the senior NCP leader to the national capital for questioning, Mr Deshmukh's lawyer had told the court said such pleading needs to be rejected at the outset considering the health condition of his client.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had in March last year alleged that Mr Deshmukh, the then-home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis.

Mr Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

The CBI had lodged an FIR after conducting a preliminary enquiry against Mr Deshmukh following an order of the Bombay High Court last April.

The NCP leader had resigned from the state cabinet after the HC order.

