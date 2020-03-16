Anil Ambani Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Yes Bank Case

Anil Ambani has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate over Yes Bank money laundering probe.

Reliance Group chief Anil Ambani has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving the crisis-hit Yes Bank, officials have said.

Mr Ambani was told to appear before the probe agency's officials in Mumbai. He was to be questioned in connection with loans given by Yes Bank, on which the Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium and capped withdrawal by users at Rs 50,000 a month after the bank's financial health severely deteriorated.

Mr Ambani has sought more time to appear before the officials citing health reasons, sources have said.

Other Reliance Group officials will be called in for questioning later this week, sources said.

Yes Bank customers have been facing a tough time in accessing internet banking, using payment via UPI and withdrawing from ATMs after the RBI's sudden announcement to curb withdrawals led to a scramble to take out money.

Current account holders have complained of severe problems to service their debts and pay salaries. Many complained they were unable to pay wages to workers during the spring festival of Holi.

As part of the RBI-backed rescue plan for the troubled private sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) will acquire up to 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank, and will be required to maintain a minimum holding of 26 per cent in Yes Bank for three years.

All the existing employees of Yes Bank will be retained as part of the deal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh case against crisis-hit Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor and his wife Bindu Kapoor in connection with the purchase of a property in a prime location in Delhi. The house was bought by Ms Kapoor. This was the second case filed by the CBI against the couple within a week following the Yes Bank crisis.