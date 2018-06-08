Anger Over Haryana Ordering Athletes To Hand Over A 3rd Of Their Income The Haryana government said the money from sportspersons will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council for the development of sports in the state.

Share EMAIL PRINT Wrestler Babita Phogat has spoken out against the Haryana government's order. New Delhi: The Haryana government has ordered sportspersons from the state to hand over one third of their income from participation or endorsements, provoking outrage. The amount - which it says will be used for development of sports in the state - can go up to all of earnings if the athlete has been granted leave with pay from a government job.



"The Governor of Haryana is pleased to notify the following conditions governing the participation of sportspersons in professional sports or commercial endorsements and employed in any department of the state government or any body controlled by the State," the order, dated April 30, read.



"The sportsperson shall be accorded extraordinary leave (without pay) during the said period. One-third of the income earned by the sportsperson from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council. The money shall be used for the development of sports in the State," it said.



"In case the sportsperson is treated on duty with the prior approval of the competent authority while taking part in professional sports or commercial endorsements, the full income earned by the sportsperson on this account will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council," it added



The move has sparked a backlash. "Does the government even realize how much of hard work a sportsperson puts in? How can they ask for one-third of the income? I do not support this at all. Government should've at least discussed it with us," wrestler Babita Phogat told news agency ANI.



The Haryana government had courted controversy earlier in April as well over a proposed cut in prize money for athletes employed with units like the Railways and Services.



"Everyone is aware that Haryana gives highest award money. What we had said is that we will deduct the prize money that they get from their employer, in case of any, from the total reward money," Haryana sports minister Anil Vij had said back then.



The Haryana government has ordered sportspersons from the state to hand over one third of their income from participation or endorsements, provoking outrage. The amount - which it says will be used for development of sports in the state - can go up to all of earnings if the athlete has been granted leave with pay from a government job."The Governor of Haryana is pleased to notify the following conditions governing the participation of sportspersons in professional sports or commercial endorsements and employed in any department of the state government or any body controlled by the State," the order, dated April 30, read."The sportsperson shall be accorded extraordinary leave (without pay) during the said period. One-third of the income earned by the sportsperson from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council. The money shall be used for the development of sports in the State," it said."In case the sportsperson is treated on duty with the prior approval of the competent authority while taking part in professional sports or commercial endorsements, the full income earned by the sportsperson on this account will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council," it addedThe move has sparked a backlash. "Does the government even realize how much of hard work a sportsperson puts in? How can they ask for one-third of the income? I do not support this at all. Government should've at least discussed it with us," wrestler Babita Phogat told news agency ANI. The Haryana government had courted controversy earlier in April as well over a proposed cut in prize money for athletes employed with units like the Railways and Services."Everyone is aware that Haryana gives highest award money. What we had said is that we will deduct the prize money that they get from their employer, in case of any, from the total reward money," Haryana sports minister Anil Vij had said back then. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter