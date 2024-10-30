'Bet It Stinks Of Curry': Andrew Tate's Racist Remark For Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh handed his jacket to an emotional female fan.

Controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate is once again in the eye of a storm for a racist comment he made on a video in which Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh was seen gifting his jacket to a fan.

Mr Dosanjh, currently on his 2024 India Tour, shared the moment with a female fan during his Delhi concert. The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows the singer handing over his jacket to the emotional fan, with her husband also visibly moved by the gesture.

However, the beautiful moment was marred by Andrew Tate's disturbing comment on an X post. Tate, known for his misogynistic views, wrote, "Bet it stinks of curry," referring to the jacket Mr Dosanjh gifted to his fan.

Bet it stinks of curry — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 29, 2024

The internet didn't take the comment lightly.

A user wrote, “Still smells better than sexual misconduct.”

still smells better than sexual misconduct — Rishsane (@TheRishabhAnand) October 30, 2024

Another taunted, “Which is worst? A pedo or currified jacket?”

Which is worst? A pedo or currified jacket? Go back to pimping — Crypto Guru (@EatHealthyGetR1) October 29, 2024

Last month, Andrew Tate was accused of rape by two British women. These accusations surfaced amid ongoing investigations into his activities, including charges related to sex with minors and trafficking underage individuals.

The Tate brothers were already facing serious charges that could lead to over ten years in prison if convicted. Despite the numerous allegations against him, Tate consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming he never engaged in non-consensual acts.

Earlier, the controversial social media personality was involved in a public spat with Indian-American doctor Kirti Patel. This exchange was triggered by Tate's shirtless photo captioned, “I don't sleep with vaccinated women.” Dr Patel criticised his physique, expressing her aversion to “gym bros” with “ripped abs.” Tate responded by mocking Dr Patel's appearance in a series of tweets, saying, “I'm super disappointed that I'm not attractive to you Kirti. I was only trying to make my arms as big as your nose.