Andhra Pradesh Receives 1st Oxygen Express With 40 MT Oxygen

So far, Railways has delivered more than 8700 MT of LMO in more than 540 tankers to various states.

The Ministry of Railways on Saturday informed that Andhra Pradesh has received its first Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 8700 MT of LMO in more than 540 tankers to various states across the country. It may be noted that 139 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States," the ministry said.

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for the last few days.

The ministry further said, "It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. Andhra Pradesh has got its First Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 MT of LMO. One Oxygen Express is racing towards Kerala with 118 MT of load to boost Oxygen supply in the region."

So far, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2350 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana and 308 MT in Telangana.

As many as 40 MT LMO has been delivered in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 111 MT in Tamil Nadu, 40 MT in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3084 MT in Delhi.

"Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night. Railways have mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keep itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO," the ministry added.

