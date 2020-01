Changed Stand On Legislative Council Over People's Wishes: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu gave a point by point rebuttal to the charges the ruling YSR Congress (File)

The TDP changed its stance on the Legislative Council, after having opposed its revival in 2004, in deference to people's wishes to enable unrepresented downtrodden sections get a seat in the state Legislature's Upper House party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

Reacting to the proceedings in the Assembly, which his party boycotted in protest against the government decision to abolish the Council, the Telugu Desam Party chief gave a point by point rebuttal to the charges the ruling YSR Congress made against him.

The government played a video clipping of Mr Naidu's speech in the then united AP Assembly opposing the resolution for revival of the Council in July 2004.

"I no doubt opposed the revival of the Council. But subsequently we changed our party stance in deference to people's wishes," the TDP chief, who is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly, pointed out.

"When I undertook a foot march in 2012-13, people suggested that the Council be continued so that several downtrodden sections that could otherwise not make it to the Legislature will get a representation at least in the Upper House. In fact, of the 30 TDP MLCs, 20 belong to the downtrodden sections and minorities," he said.

The opposition leader also ridiculed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's claim that Rs 60 crore was being wastefully spent on the Council.

"When the government is required to spend Rs 30 crore per annum to meet the expenses for Jagan's weekly court appearances, why can't money be spent on the Legislative Council," he asked.

On the charge that the TDP was blocking enactment of laws using its majority in the Council the main ground on which the Jagan Mohan Reddy government sought to abolish the Upper House the opposition leader recalled that 38 of the 42 Bills brought in by the current government were passed without any hitch.

"In respect of two Bills, we only suggested minor amendments. And, the two Bills related to the capital issue were referred to a select committee essentially to elicit public opinion. What's wrong in that," Mr Naidu questioned.