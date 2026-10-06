2 Arrested Over Pak-Linked Spy Module In Andhra, Many Naval Personnel Among Suspects

The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell has arrested two people in connection with a suspected espionage network allegedly linked to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives (PIOs). The two suspects were identified as Annam Sai Varaprasad and Pradeep Mukherjee.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation, code-named "Operation Firewall 2026", last Thursday, as part of an ongoing probe into the alleged espionage module involving 18 suspects, including 13 naval personnel.

Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver who worked for naval officers, is accused of sharing sensitive information about naval and defence establishments with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative and receiving money in connection with it.

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He was arrested in Visakhapatnam, police said.

Mukherjee, a naval employee working at the Visakhapatnam naval base, was arrested from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, they added.

He is accused of sharing an OTP used to activate a WhatsApp account by a PIO, communicating with PIOs, and sharing sensitive defence-related information.

Both are currently in judicial custody.

According to counter-intelligence sources, credible information was received that certain persons in the country were allegedly in direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

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They were suspected of collecting and sharing sensitive information related to defence establishments and strategic locations in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the country.

Sources said they allegedly shared information through encrypted communication channels. Based on credible input, a case was registered in Vijayawada on September 2 under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the UAPA Act, and the Official Secrets Act.

Operation Firewall 2026 was launched on October 1, with 12 counter-intelligence officials being deployed across 10 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar, in coordination with respective state anti-terrorism squads, naval officials, and the local police.

Ten suspects were detained during the operation. Electronic gadgets were also seized from them as part of the investigation.