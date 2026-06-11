Andhra Man Among 3 Killed In Ship Attack, Leaves Behind 2 Young Children

Patnala Suresh, a chief marine engineer from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, is among the three Indians who died aboard MT Settebello, which came under attack off the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.

The Indian sailors who died are identified as: Suresh, deck cadet Aditya Sharma and engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya.

Suresh is survived by his wife and two young sons, aged 13 and 10.

The Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello was operating near the Strait of Hormuz when it was struck during a US military operation. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued.

Also read: 3 Indian Sailors Killed In US Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast

The remaining three were first reported missing and declared dead after a massive search and rescue operation.

Earlier today, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called the deaths a tragic loss.

The ship was attacked by the US military, allegedly after it failed to follow its instructions.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," Sonowal said in a post on X.

"This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," he added.

Also read: "Deeply Worrisome, Must End Immediately": India Condemns Attacks On Ships

India Condemns Attacks

India on Thursday condemned the attacks on tankers manned by Indian seafarers in the Gulf in the last few days. The External Affairs Ministry said it had registered a strong protest with the US officials.

"There have been several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia in the last few days. We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafarers' community. We need not re-emphasise this point," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said today.

"Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, we lost three Indian nationals. We had summoned the US CDA here to register a strong protest. We expect the US to take due note of our protest," he added.

Also read: "War Crime": Father Of Indian Killed In US Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast

On Monday, a fire was reported on the vessel Marivex. Then on Wednesday, the vessel MT Settebello was attacked. In the latest attack on Thursday, MT Jalveer was hit.

The US government has imposed a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz amid its war with Iran.