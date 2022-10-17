After Raj Thackeray, Shinde Camp's MLA Bats For Rival Faction's Candidate

Rutuja Latke filed her nomination last week

Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray sought the unopposed election of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's Rutuja Latke in the upcoming Andheri East bypoll, a Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp too requested the Chief Minister that the BJP should not field a candidate against her.

MLA Pratap Sarnaik last evening wrote to the Mr Shinde that as a tribute to Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke, the sitting MLA from the constituency who died earlier this year, all parties should back his wife Rutuja Latke and let her win the election.

Today is the last day to file nominations for the Andheri East bypoll that will be held on November 3.

He made the request after Raj Thackeray wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him that the BJP should withdraw the nomination of its candidate Murji Patel, so Ms Latke can win the election unopposed.

"Late Ramesh Latke's wife Rutuja Latke is contesting the election after her husband's death. I have been a witness to Ramesh Latke's journey from a worker to MLA. His wife becoming an MLA after his death would be a tribute to the departed soul," Mr Thackeray wrote in the letter.

"I think by doing this we are paying tribute to the late representative of the people. To do so is also in line with the great culture of our Maharashtra. I hope you will accept my request," he added.

Responding to his letter, Mr Fadnavis said that he cannot take the decision alone and that the matter needs to be discussed with the senior party leaders and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has also appealed to the BJP to withdraw its candidate from the race.

"The term for the new member (MLA) will be just one-and-half years. The bypoll is being held because of the unfortunate death of Ramesh Latke. His contribution must be taken into consideration," Mr. Pawar said.

Earlier, the Thackeray faction had accused the Eknath Shinde faction of trying to sabotage their candidate ahead of the elections by influencing the Mumbai civic body not to accept her resignation.

Ms Latke, who worked in the Brihanmumbai Corporation as a clerk, filed her nomination only after a court order that directed the civic body to accept her resignation.

BJP candidate Murji Patel, who filed his nomination last week, has said that he is ready to withdraw from the race if the party asked him.