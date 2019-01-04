Kauravas Of Mahabharata Were Test Tube Babies: Andhra University Head

Andhra University Vice Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao was speaking at the Indian Science Congress.

Highlights Vice Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao was speaking at Indian Science Congress He mentioned tales from Indian epics Mahabharata and Ramayana as proof He said India knew the science of guided missiles thousands of years ago

The Vice Chancellor of Andhra University has said that India possessed the knowledge of stem cell research, test tube fertilisation and even guided missiles thousands of years ago, providing as evidence, tales from the Indian epics Mahabharata and Ramayana.

Speaking at the Indian Science Congress on Friday, G Nageshwar Rao said, "We had hundreds of Kauravas from one mother because of stem cell research and test tube baby technology. It happened a few thousand years ago. This was science in this country."

"...Mahabharat says, 100 eggs were fertilised and put into 100 earthen pots. Are they not test tube babies? Stem cell research in this country was present thousands of years ago," he added.

Mr Rao also claimed that Lord Ram used astras and shastras, or weapons, which would chase targets, hit them and return. He said this was proof that the science of guided missiles was present in India even thousands of years ago.

Mr Rao said that the demon king Ravana had 24 types of aircraft of varying sizes and capacities for different purposes. Mr Rao also said Ravana had several airports in Lanka.