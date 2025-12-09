"Anarchy Can't Be Allowed': Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On Bengal SIR Security

"Anarchy cannot be allowed," the Supreme Court warned on Tuesday as it sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition demanding the deployment of Central forces (CAPF) to protect electoral officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in West Bengal.

The notice was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi on a plea filed by Sanatani Sangsad, which cited West Bengal's history of poll-related violence and sought CAPF protection for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in SIR preparation.

Hearing the petitioner's submissions regarding instances where electoral offices were surrounded by people in the state, CJI Surya Kant questioned the ECI, "Instead of you coming to us, someone else is coming. We cannot believe that this is just an isolated incident... this will become a serious issue if BLOs are not getting security!"

Justice Joymala Bagchi, however, said the court would need to assess whether the petitioner's account was politically motivated or whether there was a genuine security concern.

Senior Advocate VV Giri, appearing for the petitioner, referred to multiple episodes of electoral violence in West Bengal during 2022-23. Citing a recent FIR, he said that there needs to be some interim protection for booth level officers.

Justice Joymala Bagchi however was of the view that there is only one FIR on record and nothing else. "Rest everything is historical reference!"

The ECI informed the Court that without placing local police under deputation in West Bengal, it cannot address such issues. The Commission also reported that the office of the electoral officer and district electoral officer had recently been "gheraoed."

At this point, the Chief Justice reiterated, "We cannot allow law to be taken into someone's hands!"

Justice Bagchi however took a different view to the prayers by petitioner Sanatani Sangsad and said, "Please request the state of West Bengal for more forces. If not provided you can come here... one solitary insurance of FIR given here and can it be stated that it is unique to West Bengal only."

Justice Bagchi added that while the Court was sympathetic to concerns about BLOs' safety, it must determine whether the issue was real or a part of a narrative. "There is only one FIR and are you saying based on this the law and order is such that you want police under ECI. This has to happen for all the states then. You have to pass the threshold of prima facie view before we seek reply from ECI," Justice Bagchi said.

However, CJI Surya Kant maintained that anarchy could not be permitted and said the ECI must act strictly against violence targeting BLOs.

Observing that the obstruction of BLOs' work may not be an isolated incident, the bench issued notice on the petition.