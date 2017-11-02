5 Jawans Injured After Terrorists Attack CRPF Convoy In Kashmir's Anantnag

At least five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists opened fired on a convoy in Anantnag district of South Kashmir this morning. The injured have been taken to District hospital in Anantnag. Their condition is said to be stable.A convoy of CRPF 96 battalion comprising six buses was on its way to Mattan when terrorists launched an attack, a police spokesperson said."The jawans were going back to their camp near Pahalgam when their vehicle was attacked. While three jawans received bullet injuries, two were hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle," said Zulfikar Hassan, IG, CRPF.The terrorists managed to escape, but the area has been cordoned off and a search operation to track them down is underway, the police said.