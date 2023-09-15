Video: 6-Year-Old Son Of Colonel Killed In Action Pays Last Respect

The children were held up by locals as a huge crowd gathered to pay last respects.

The six-year-old son of Colonel Manpreet Singh, one of the three killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag, donned military camouflage while he offered a salute as the body of his father reached home in Mullanpur of Mohali district in Punjab. His two-year-old sister stood alongside, mimicking the salute, the two seemingly unaware of the tragedy that had befallen the family. The children were held up by locals as a huge crowd gathered to pay last respects to the braveheart.

Col Manpreet Singh's wife, sister, mother, and other family members were inconsolable, visuals from the spot showed.

#WATCH | Son of Col. Manpreet Singh salutes before the mortal remains of his father who laid down his life in the service of the nation during an anti-terror operation in J&K's Anantnag on 13th September



Colonel Manpreet Singh, 41, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (19 RR) and a recipient of the prestigious Sena Medal (Gallantry), died of gunshot wounds on Wednesday night, after the army and police had launched a joint operation in response to specific intelligence about terrorists.

Three personnel, including the colonel, a major, and a deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, were killed in the gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area in the valley on Wednesday.

The body of Major Ashish Dhonchak, who led a search column along with Colonel Singh and moved through the entrants and rugged terrain of the forests when they caught heavy fire, was also brought to his native village in Panipat as thousands of mourners joined the grieving family and officers for his final journey.

The body reached his home in the Panipat town this morning and was taken to his native Binjhol village in an Army vehicle, where the last rites were conducted after a wreath-laying ceremony and a gun salute.

It took nearly three hours for the funeral procession to cover a distance of about eight km from the major's home in the town to reach his Binjhol village, as mourners gathered to bid him a tearful adieu.

The funeral of 33-year-old Himayun Muzamil Bhat, a deputy superintendent with Jammu and Kashmir Police, in Budgam on Wednesday also saw a large gathering. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and police chief Dilbag Singh paid tribute to the police officer.